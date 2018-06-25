GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 1 hour ago
Kwadwo Asamoah set to be announced as Inter Milan player this week - Report
Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is set to be announced by Inter Milan as their new signing this week, reports in Italy have claimed.

The 29-year-old is without a club after ending his eight trophy-laden years at Juventus.

He won 13 trophies and was twice a Champions League finalist.

And It's been reported that he's agreed a deal with Inter and is set to signed the dotted line in the coming days.

This is after undergoing medical even before the end of the season and acquiring a property in Milan.

He will become Luciano Spalletti's third summer signing after Belgian Raja Nainggolan and Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

