Kwadwo Asamoah set to be announced as Inter Milan player this week - Report

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is set to be announced by Inter Milan as their new signing this week, reports in Italy have claimed.
The 29-year-old is without a club after ending his eight trophy-laden years at Juventus.
He won 13 trophies and was twice a Champions League finalist.
And It's been reported that he's agreed a deal with Inter and is set to signed the dotted line in the coming days.
This is after undergoing medical even before the end of the season and acquiring a property in Milan.
He will become Luciano Spalletti's third summer signing after Belgian Raja Nainggolan and Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij.