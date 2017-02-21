Kwesi Appiah remains mum over possible Ghana return, as search for Grant's successor continues

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is refusing to comment on constant reports linking him with a return to the Black Stars as head coach.

Appiah, made history by becoming the first indigenous coach to qualify the Black Stars to the world Cup but also has the burden of being the only coach to have failed to lead the team out of the group stage.

Appiah was replaced by Grant in December 2014 after the chaotic World Cup campaign in Brazil but with the departure of Grant, there are wild calls for the soft spoken coach to return as head coach of the team.

The former Asante Kotoko defender is doing well with his Sudanese club Al Khartoum but has refused to rule himself out of the Black Stars job.

Morocco’s Herve Renard and Uganda’s Micho Sredojevic are the front runners as the search for the new head coach continues.

