Kwesi Appiah return as Ghana coach is a strong likelihood

There is a groundswell of support for Sudan-based Kwesi Appiah to be re-appointed as Black Stars coach.

The Al Khartoum coach has been identified as the heir-apparent after no major achievements in the last 18 months of Avram Grant's reign.

Appiah has been quiet on the his possible return but the ex-Ghana captain has goodwill to take-over the team.

He led the Black Stars to the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations and remains the only indigenous coach to have qualified the team to the World Cup.

Last year, he was voted the best coach in Sudan.

