Kwesi Appiah still defiant of Ghana's World Cup chance despite Congo setback

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah says he will not throw in the 2018 Russia World Cup towel yet despite his team's disappointing draw against Congo on Friday.

The four -time Africa champions needed to record a win against the Red Devils of Congo on match day three of the CAF 2018 FIFA World qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to get their slim hopes of making a fourth successive tournament back on track.

However, the Black Stars were stunned in the 18th minute when Thievy Bifouma put the visitors ahead before Thomas Partey's late fine strike rescued a point for Ghana.

And during the post-match conference, Ghana's 54-year-old, Kwesi Appiah expressed his optimism about his team's chances despite the setback.

"It's very disappointing to drop points at this crucial stage of the qualifiers but in football you can never say never. The most important thing is to try and do the best you can."

Ghana occupy bottom of Group E standings with two points after three games.

By: Reuben Obodai

@Reuben Obodai17

