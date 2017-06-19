Las Palmas chief Miguel Ángel Ramírez admits signing Kevin Boateng has put the club on the world map

Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez admits the signing of midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has given the club a global appeal.

Boateng signed a three-year contract extension at the club after impressing in his initial one-year deal.

The former AC Milan midfielder netted 10 times in his debut season and club President Miguel Ángel Ramírez has underscored the importance of bringing the Ghana international to the Canary Island.

"It has given us a lot, international media repercussion, 10 goals, some fantastic," he told Marca

"It is clear to our assessment with its renewal for three years. Sportfully gives us everything."

Boateng is currently on holidays with his family.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)