Leeds United plot January striker signing to replace Caleb Ekuban

English Championship side Leeds United are plotting to bring in a new striker in the ongoing the January transfer window.

The Yorkshire club are keen to bolster their attacking options in the transfer window and manager Thomas Christiansen reportedly wants to bring in a new striker to provide cover for leading scorer Jay-Roy Grot and German international Pierre Michel Lassoga.

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban's injury woes have left the Whites short of back-up and according to reports in the UK, the club's chiefs have made preliminary enquiries about range of strikers, one of which is Rangers FC man Josh Windass.

Leeds occupy 7th position with 43 points after 27 games and will hope to return to winning ways when they host Millwall at the Elland Road on Saturday after last week's 1-0 defeat at Ipswich Town.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

