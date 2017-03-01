Left-back Fard Ibrahim marks Inter Allies senior team debut

Left-back Fard Ibrahim became the fourth promoted youth team player to make his senior debut.

Last Sunday at the El Wak Stadium, the Accra Youth graduate played against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

He came on in the 62nd minute for Abass Mohammed in the 2-1 win over the Cape Coast based side.

A club statement said: ''Fard played well and despite only being on for the last 28 minutes, looked comfortable on the pitch and worked confidently with his team mates.

''This marks the start of a crucial season for the youngster and he couldn’t have asked for a better start in making his first team appearance for the ‘Eleven Is To One.''

