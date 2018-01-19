Leicester City make second bid for Marseille right-back to provide competition for Amartey

English Premier League side Leicester City have made a second bid for Olympique Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr, according to reports in French.

The Foxes were reported to have a first offer of €3miilion rejected by the Ligue 1 side, but are said to have returned with an improved bid of €5million, which has also been turned down.

The 25-year-old Sarr usually operates as a winger or attacking midfielder, but has been converted to a full-back and played all his games on the right side of defence this season.

Claude Puel's side are understood to be in the market for right-back competition for Danny Simpson and Daniel Amartey.

Before the reports in RMC Sport of the second bid emerged, Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has ruled out the possibility of Sarr being sold when both faced a press conference ahead of their 2-0 win against Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“My squad is at a minimum,” he said. “Apart from (centre-back) Doria, we do not expect any departures. Bouna Sarr, there is never any question that he leaves."

“Sarr has produced very good performances but he must not relax. He is 100 per cent Marseille and if he is to succeed, it will be in that position. He has a very good career as a right-back in front of him.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)