Liberty defender Samuel Sarfo congratulates Richard Arthur on his Angola move

Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo has congratulated Richard Arthur after the striker swapped Wa All Stars for Deportivo Interclube.

The 22-year-old poacher signed a two and a half deal with Angolan Girabola side Deportivo Interclube from defending Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars after banging in three goals in two games in a trial stint.

Sarfo, who shared the dressing room with Arthur during their time in the Black Stars B camp at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram, was quick to send a congratulatory message to his colleague on his Twitter page after completing a move to the Angolan top-flight outfit.

“Congrats bro @RickArt99 #All the best in your new chapter ⚽️🇬🇭🙏🏽.#Nyame Dadaw Naa ” Samuel Sarfo’s tweet

