Libyan side Al Ittihad unveil striker Kwame Kizito

Libyan Premier League outfit Al Ittihad have unveiled former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito.

The 22-year-old forward completed a three-year deal to the Libyan Premier League champions as a free agent for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

The lanky hitman joins on-loan Al Merreikh Omdurman winger, Alsamani Sawi and ex-ASEC starlet Christ Yohore to be announced.

Kizito scored seven goals to help Hearts of Oak finish 3rd in the Ghana Premier League last term.

He also netted two goals for Ghana during their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations triumph.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)