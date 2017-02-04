Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
RE-LIVE: Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso - AFCON 2017

Published on: 04 February 2017

Ghanasoccernet.com brought you updates and the LIVE text commentary of the 2017 AFCON third-place final between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Stade de Port Gentil.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

  • john akpa says:
    February 04, 2017 07:33 pm
    Ghana are super !!
  • john akpa says:
    February 04, 2017 07:54 pm
    Andy Yiadom is very good !! Tekpeyteh is a talented striker !! Asamoah Gyan can be retired from B.S. with such talent available.
  • Smartguy says:
    February 04, 2017 08:22 pm
    Where's Ebenezer Assifuah? Why is he not being given Any game time?
  • john akpa says:
    February 04, 2017 08:48 pm
    Grant panicked into changes !!! The game changed !!
  • Assisi says:
    February 04, 2017 08:54 pm
    What the ****. We lost again through a freekick. We need to watch out. Too much spaces for the opponent. More room for improvement.
  • Assisi says:
    February 04, 2017 08:54 pm
    What the ****. We lost again through a freekick. We need to watch out. Too much spaces for the opponent. More room for improvement.
  • Assisi says:
    February 04, 2017 08:54 pm
    What the ****. We lost again through a freekick. We need to watch out. Too much spaces for the opponent. More room for improvement.
  • Assisi says:
    February 04, 2017 09:10 pm
    We've gained tremendous experience in this tournament. One major thing we've learnt is to take every game seriously as every team in Africa has improved dramatically. Just few years ago, Burkina Faso was nothing compared to Ghana but look at how fast they've caught up with us. We've lost twice to them in recent times. The new coach should make sure our team BS will take every game they play seriously going forward. There is no minnows in African football anymore.

