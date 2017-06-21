Liverpool looking to sign Roma’s Mohamed Salah

The latest news to hit the English Premier League in terms of transfers, is that Roma’s Mohamed Salah is close to signing a deal to join Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad, for a reported club record fee of £39 million.

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian International, who is currently at Italian club, A.S. Roma.

The winger has been marked as one of Africa’s best talents; which has been reinforced with accolades like the CAF Most Promising African Talent in 2012 and SAFP Golden Player in 2013 being awarded to the player.

He started his career in the Egyptian Premier League and then moved to the Swiss Super League club Basel, where he won the Super Swiss League Championship title 2012/13 and the 2013 Uhrencup.

The player then made a move to Chelsea, and although he did make a promising start at the London club; he was out on loan to Florentina and then Rome in 2015. The following year Mohamed the move was made permanent for €15 million.

Last season, the 25 year old made 41 appearances for Roma in all competitions and scored 19 goals and 15 assists.

His preferred position is right wing striker, but is also happy as an attacking midfielder on either side of the pitch.

The Egyptian player was definitely one of the most influential players in Roma’s 2nd place in the Serie A last season, and would add value to any top flight club.

So it will come as no surprise that Jürgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to sign the player, and has made Salah his prime target this summer.

In fact, it has been confirmed that talks have already started with all relevant parties; and assuming all goes well, Liverpool club fans will be welcoming a very gifted player for the long term success of the club.

If player acquisitions are anything to go by, Klopp is looking to make a serious effort to ensure Liverpool FC is capable of competing for the English Premier League and European trophies next year.

The manager is hoping to not only have Salah, but is chasing top draw players like Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and there are rumours that even Leicester City’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is being considered.

Chelsea maybe ruing the opportunity they had to retain the services of this player; and only time will tell as to whether Salah will be able to make a more positive impact in the English Premier League, the second time around.

Liverpool FC is currently 11/1 to win the EPL title next season at Sportingbet; with the two Manchester clubs being the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

However, all this can change, as fans and punters alike all know; anything is possible in football, especially when one considers the Klopp factor!

