Local Black Stars handlers hand late call-up to Dreams FC's Godfred Asante

Dreams FC’s defender Godfred Asante has earned a late call up to the Local Black Stars.

Asante managed to score two goals in the first half of the Division One League.

He will report to camp on Monday afternoon as the team continue preparations for a friendly against Gambia on 8 June.

His invitation increases the rank of Dreams FC in the Black Stars B squad to two alongside midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.

Asante has played for Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics.

