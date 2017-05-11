Local Black Stars list is provisional

The 30-man list announced by the technical team of the Local Black Stars is provisional according to reports in the local sports media.

The Kwasi-Appiah led technical team released a list of 30 players, including one from the Division One League side Dreams FC, to commence camping ahead of a friendly with the home based side of Egypt.

The list which did not include in-form players like Musah Nuhu and Daniel Lomotey of WAFA, Anokye Badu of Aduana Stars, Thomas Abbey of Hearts of Oak and many more, has raised eyebrows with many insisting it wasn’t properly done.

But sources close to the technical team of the Black Stars have hinted that there will be another batch of players who will be called up after two weeks.

The source further added that the technical team had initially planned of making three different call ups with 30 players each to spend two weeks with the technical team after which a final list will be released.

However, the technical team was informed of an impending friendly match with Egypt, hence the decision to name this list and make known subsequent ones after the friendly with the Pharaohs.

The Local Black Stars failed to qualify for the last CHAN competition hosted in Rwanda and efforts are being made to ensure the team makes it to the next championship.

