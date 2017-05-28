Local Black Stars to play Gambia national team in friendly

The home-based Black Stars will face the Gambia's senior national team in a high profile international friendly on 8 June at the Accra Sports Stadium, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm

The friendly is suppose test the Scorpions for their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in Cotonou in a fortnight.

Gambia are expected in Ghana early next week for a training camp.

The home based Black Stars, who are preparing for the WAFU Nations Cup in September and the 2018 CHAN qualifiers, are preparing to face their Egyptian counterparts on 4 June.

By Nuhu Adams

