Magic horse placenta healer unable to save Baba Rahman injury at AFCON

Renowned horse placenta healer Marijana Kovacevic could not weave her magic to heal injured Baba Rahman who has been ruled out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rahman had a rupture of the meniscus and a particular tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with fluid collection in the left knee.

The left-back has been recalled by his German club Schalke 04 for further examination.

Kovacevic's treatment heals injured players quicker than stipulated time but she was not successful with this one.

The Ghana FA first engaged her during the 2010 World Cup under the recommendations of then-coach Milovan Rajevac.

She was with the team at the 2012 Nations Cup and also at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

