Mainz 05-target Gideon Jung ready to stay at SV Hamburg

German-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung has conceded his future is out of his hands after SV Hamburg rebuffed overtures for his signature.

The versatile guardsman was one of the shining lights for SV Hamburg during their abysmal campaign as they were relegated from the German top flight league.

The 23-year-old's performance has attracted interest from German Bundesliga such as Mainz 05 and SC Freiburg who are hoping to bolster their squads ahead of next season.

However, Hamburg rejected both offers as coach Christaian Tizt sees him as an integral part of his team in their bid to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

"I was told by the coach that they will not give me up," confirms the U21 European champion from 2017 in Bild , that thoughts of a change more or less unnecessary."

"If clubs interested in one, then of course you are pleased about it, because it is a confirmation of the performance, despite the descent with the HSV. A nice feeling with which I go into the season stronger.”

Jung netted one goal and assisted once in amassed 30 appearances last term.