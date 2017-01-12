Majeed Waris set to spark Lorient in French top flight after his Ghana AFCON dropping

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris is expected to boost Ligue 1 side FC Lorient failing to make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Waris travelled with the Black Stars to UAE but was one of three players axed from the provisional 26-man squad.

The 25-year-old was in top form before the winter break when he scored four goals in 17 league appearances.

Waris has teamed up compatriot Alhassan Wakaso who joined from Portuguese side Rio Ave.

