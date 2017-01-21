Mali coach Alain Giresse vows to defeat Ghana in Group D clash

Mali could Alain Giresse has said 'he will do everything possible' to beat Ghana in Saturday's Group D clash in the 2017 AFCON tie on Saturday.

The Black Stars are gunning for a place in the quarter-finals with a win over Mali.

Ghana are top of Group D after beating Uganda in the group opener while Mali are third and tie with Egypt.

Avram Grant's men have lost both of their last two clashes with the Eagles of Mali at the tournament but the Black Stars are determined to overturn the tides.

However under-pressure Giresse has fumed he will do everything possible to beat the four-time champions.

"We remain positive after our first match against Egypt (0-0 draw). We have prepared well for the Ghana game. We will apply the suitable strategy for this game and do whatever it takes to win this match. We have to get rid of the defects we had against Egypt," he said in a pre-match interview.

"I was satisfied with our performance in the first match, but definitely I would have hoped for a win. In the next game, we need to improve. Ghana is a very good team and you have to be in your best form when you play against them. We have to be mentally and physically strong.

"I may apply some changes to the line-up as I am thinking of a change to the formation too. Ghana is different from Egypt so I have to adopt a new approach. I will make sure to use all our technical and physical means to grab maximum points. Our aim is to reach the next round and beating Ghana will put our feet already there.

"Injured duo of Adama Traore and Soumeila Diakite started training and they feel better now. They may take part tomorrow."

