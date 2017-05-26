Mali coach Jonas Komla plots Black Starlets scalp

Head coach of Mali Jonas Kokou Komla is relishing the Ghana challenge to his side’s quest to retain the Under-17 African Cup of Nations title.

Both sides square off in the final of the 2017 Africa Youth Championship after some rather difficult semifinals. They failed to break their opponents in regulation time.

Ghana edged out Niger 6-5 on penalties while the Malians also overcame Guinea 2-0 via same.

Les Aiglonnets gaffer has hailed the mental toughness of his side and calls Sunday’s clash with the Black Starlets an “interesting” one.

“Guinea played a bit of a physical game but I instructed my players to remain strong during the match or else they give Guinea the chance to play the final,” Komla said.

“The mindset of the players was right as they really wanted to beat Guinea in this match. We shall plan well for Ghana and we are sure it will be an interesting match. We are now thinking about winning the cup.”

Mali, who won the last edition, will face Ghana at the Stade de l'Amitié Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville.

