Malik Akowuah: Hearts of Oak midfielder wins Man-of-the-Match in Ebusua Dwarfs victory

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah was named the Nasco Man-of-the-match in Thursday's 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Akowuah bossed the middle of the park and was influential in the second goal.

It was his diagonal pass to the right which found Christopher Bonney before the defender sent in a cross which was connected home by Joseph Esso.

Akowuah's displays brought his name back to the limelight after inconsistent performances last term.

