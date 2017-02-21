Mamelodi Sundowns: All conquering South African side return for Ghana international Solomon Asante

Ghana winger Solomon Asante is a strong target for Pitso Mosimane’s Mamelodi Sundowns who have won the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.

The Ghanaian is one of the trusted players of TP Mazembe and lasted the entire duration when Sundowns piped the Raven 1-0 to win the Super Cup.

African coach of the year-Mosimane has never hidden his admiration for the Ghana international and will test the resolve of Mazembe who have so far been able to resist all offers to sign Asante.

Solomon Asante was a member of the Black Stars but has lost his way in the last year mainly because of the contractual dispute between himself and the club.

Mazembe have already lost Roger Assale and it will be interesting to see if they allow Asante to join him on his way.

