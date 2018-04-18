Mary Tutuwaah backs Samaria Ladies to bounce back against Soccer Intellectuals

Samaria Ladies star Mary Tutuwaah says they will bounce back strongly after last week's 2-0 home defeat to Police Ladies in the FreshPak National Women's League.

Samaria opened their season with a 1-1 draw but were overpowered by Police.

They will next play Soccer Intellectuals.

''I think we made some mistakes during the game and our concentration was drifted away that led to our defeat, but we would still correct our mistakes and come back to win the title,'' she told GNA Sports.

By Zainab Abubabar

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)