Match Preview: AshantiGold vs Asante Kotoko- 'Ashanti Classic' derby set to produce high tension game

A real buzz is expected in and around the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi on Sunday afternoon when regional rivals Ashanti Gold SC and Asante Kotoko SC in the first Ashanti Derby of the season.

The Elephants are the only undefeated side this campaign with some extraordinary victories like a 3-1 win against Hearts of Oak at away in Cape Coast.

AshantiGold SC will be making it seven straight home wins in the premiership counting from last term if they beat the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday.

The Gold and Blacks hope to maintain their top spot by keeping the unbeaten streak intact by avoiding a loss this weekend.

Richard Osei Agyemang will be facing his former side for the first time since joining the Obuasi side on loan.

CK Akonnor has his morale tripled ahead of the crucial regional derby for being nominated for the best coach of the month of March award after guiding the Miners to their best start in the league in many years.

Asante Kotoko SC instantly recovered from their painful loss to Medeama SC last week where they conceded in the dying embers of the game with a 1-0 narrow victory over newcomers Eleven Wonders FC last Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have not won back to back games in the premiership in their last thirteen fixtures.

They aim at stopping the unwanted rollercoaster streak on Sunday with a win against regional foes and leaders Ashanti Gold SC.

Last term, the Reds went back to the Ashanti capital with all three points after a 1-0 scoreline which is their first in six years since winning a league game in Obuasi.

Felix Annan has been the hero after four matches in the season with two clean sheets and two man of the match awards after saving the Reds from losing on those occasions.

His exploits has earned him a nomination in the best player of the month of March awards.

Sadick Adams is still out with injury whilst skipper Amos Frimpong is also likely to make a comeback from injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 36

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 13

Drawn matches = 6

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 17

~Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their last five games in the premiership. They have only one lose in nine.

(W4 D1 L0)

~Asante Kotoko SC have managed just three victories in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L4)

~Ashanti Gold SC have lost only one of their last eleven home fixtures in the league. All of the last six have been wins.

(W9 D1 L1)

~Asante Kotoko SC have not won in any of their last seven away fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D1 L6)

~Ashanti Gold SC have recorded just one victory against Asante Kotoko SC in their last six premiership meetings.

(W1 D3 L2)

~Asante Kotoko SC have only one win in their last six journeys to Ashanti Gold SC in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L4)

~Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in only three of their last ten home fixtures in the premier league.

~Asante Kotoko SC have conceded in each of their last seven away matches in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

