Match Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks- Phobians chasing third straight home win against Sharks

Hearts of Oak are poised to build on their midweek win to make it three straight home victories for the first time in the premiership since April, 2015 when Elmina Sharks FC come visiting on Saturday.

The Phobians were 3-1 victors over Wa All Stars last Wednesday to bounce back from their slip to Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

At the Cape Coast stadium this season as an adopted home venue, the Rainbows have recorded two wins and one loss already from their three games.

Lying at the 3rd place on the league table, Hearts of Oak could annex the top spot on temporal if they beat the "Botweaku Mba" on the weekend.

Winful Cobbina will be making come back into the match squad after recovering from an injury.

His last appearance was in match day two against Ashanti Gold SC.

Patrick Razak is a very huge doubt for the Saturday's fixture. He limped off in the midweek game.

Elmina Sharks FC will be making a short road trip of about 13 kilometres from Elmina to Cape Coast counting on their current form to hand the Phobians a second home defeat this campaign.

The Sea Animals have tasted no defeat in their last four league matches having drawn two and win two. They have conceded only one goal in the process.

This positive streak have seen them rise on the league table to the 7th position with a game in hand.

They go into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory against Inter Allies FC last Wednesday at the Nduom sports complex.

A goal from winger Benjamin Tweneboah gave the Sharks a narrow win over Hearts of Oak during the pre-season.

Yaw Acheampong will be having almost a full squad to travel to Cape Coast.

Only goalkeeper Joseph Essam is out of this game with an injury he suffered on match day one against Dreams FC.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 2

Hearts of Oak wins = 1

Drawn matches = 1

Elmina Sharks FC wins = 0

Hearts of Oak have just two defeats from their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L2)

Elmina Sharks FC have suffered only one loss in their last six fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L1)

Hearts of Oak have lost just once in their last eight home matches in the premier league.

(W5 D2 L1)

Elmina Sharks FC have won three of their last seven away games in the premiership. They are winless in the last three.

(W3 D1 L3)

With the game coming on at the Cape Coast stadium, it will be the first time Hearts of Oak are hosting Elmina Sharks FC outside Greater Accra.

Elmina Sharks FC are unbeaten in their last four in the premier league this campaign.

(W2 D2 L0)

Hearts of Oak have kept only two clean sheets in their last seven home fixtures in the premier league.

Elmina Sharks FC have been able to keep just one clean sheet out of their last six away games in the premiership.

By Nuhu Adams

