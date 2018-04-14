Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Karela United- Northern Blues aim at halting rut against 'seasoned' debutants

Wa All Stars still looking to get consistent positive results to push themselves up on the league table despite sacking former head coach Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari.

New gaffer Sarfo Castro is yet to guide the Northern Blues to victory since taking over the reigns.

He is desperate to achieve that when his side welcome new boys Karela United FC at the Malik Jabir park this Sunday .

Their only win of the campaign was engineered and mastered by goalkeeper's trainer cum assistant coach Najahu Issah when acting as the interim head coach.

In the midweek at the Cape Coast stadium, the Northerners succumbed to Hearts of Oak in 3-1 defeat.

Right back Issahaku Zakaria was sent off in last Wednesday's fixture after attracting two cautions in the first half. He is suspended for this weekend's game.

Maxwell Oppong and Mathew Kelvin Andoh are expected to make comebacks from their injuries to face the debutants.

Karela United FC are recently on cloud nine after going three games without a loss.

They make a long trip to the Upper West region to take on Wa All Stars on Sunday as they hope to continue their fine by avoiding a defeat to make it four games unbeaten.

The Pride and Passion side after picking their first ever point on the road at Dreams FC last Sunday whipped Berekum Chelsea by 1-0 at the Babayara stadium in midweek.

Saddique Alhassan, Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Ganiu Ismail are former players of Wa All Stars and are in contention of facing their former side.

Emmanuel Ocran, another former employee of Sunday's opponents won't be traveling with the team to the North.

They played significant roles when the Northerners won the premiership for the first time in history in the 2015/2016 season.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour is still days away before making his debut for the newbies due to an injury he is carrying.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Wa All Stars wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Karela United FC wins = 0

• Wa All Stars have only one victory in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W1 D2 L4)

• Karela United FC have only two wins in their six games in the premiership so far. They are unbeaten in the last three.

(W2 D2 L2)

• Wa All Stars have tasted no defeat in their last eleven home fixtures in the premier league.

(W7 D4 L0)

• Karela United FC have managed just one point from their three away matches in the premiership this term.

(W0 D1 L2)

• This is the first meeting between Wa All Stars and Karela United FC at Wa in the premiership's history.

• Karela United FC are making their longest journey for the league game since they were formed. It is over 12 hours from Nzema Aiyinase to Wa on road.

• Wa All Stars have kept just three clean sheets out of their last nine home fixtures in the premier league.

• Karela United FC have managed one clean sheet in their three premier league matches as the travellers.

By Nuhu Adams

