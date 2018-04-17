Match Preview: WAFA SC vs AshantiGold- Shrivelled Academy Boys in tight corner to trap leaders

WAFA SC have had their 46 home unbeaten streak halted after over three years last Wednesday when they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC.

The Academy Boys hope to start a new record at the Sogakope park when host table toppers Ashanti Gold SC on Wednesday.

The hosts are desperately in need of all the three points to turn things around as their campaign has taken a huge nose dive after losing four matches on the bounce.

The Team Young are currently lying in the relegation zone despite going unbeaten in their first three games in the season.

Klavs Rasmussen's boys will be welcoming back player of the month of March, Aminu Mohammed to their set up for Wednesday's crucial encounter.

He missed the trip to Techiman last Sunday with a slight injury.

Abukari Ibrahim and Daniel Lomotey are still nursing their injuries. They are out of the fixture in the midweek.

Ashanti Gold SC had their position at the top of the log threatened in the weekend when a win by Medeama SC got them levelled on points with the Elephants.

The Elephants remain top of the log with goals difference.

They had a rest last weekend because their opponents Aduana Stars were to travel on Sunday evening to Madagascar for a second leg CAF Confederation Cup play-off tie.

The Gold and Blacks suffered a setback last Wednesday to end their unbeaten run when they succumbed to Liberty Professionals with a 1-0 loss.

They conceded very late in the game to hand all the three points to the Dansoman side.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has almost a full strength squad for the journey to the Volta region.

Centre back Mubarik Yusif is the only player out with an injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 10

WAFA SC wins = 2

Drawn matches = 2

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 6

WAFA SC have won only two of their last nine games in the league. All of the last four have been defeats.

(W2 D2 L5)

Ashanti Gold SC have lost just once in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W5 D1 L1)

WAFA SC have been defeated only once in their last forty seven home games in the premiership.

(W34 D12 L1)

Ashanti Gold SC have managed only one victory in their last seven games in the premiership on the road.

(W1 D2 L4)

WAFA SC have suffered just one loss out of their last four meetings with Ashanti Gold SC in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L1)

Ashanti Gold SC have recorded two victories from their five trips to WAFA SC in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L2)

WAFA SC have been able to keep eight clean sheets out of their last eleven home games in the league.

Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in each of their last seven away fixtures in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)