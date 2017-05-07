Match Report: Aduana Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Fire Boys claim derby spoils to catch up with WAFA

Aduana Stars claimed the derby spoils with a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea to go joint top in the Ghana Premier League.

Striker Tanko Mohammed scored after 22 minutes at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park in Dormaa to separate the two sides.

The Fire Boys are now tied on 29 points with WAFA SC who play Hearts of Oak in Accra on Monday.

Aduana Stars will travel to Bechem United next week to end the first half of the season.

