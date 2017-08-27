Match Report: Aduana Stars 1-0 Inter Allies: Early minute Adams strike enough to send Ogya Boys top

Aduana Stars returned from the Ghana Premier League break with a bang as they defeated Inter Allies by 1-0 in match day 25 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

The Ogya Boys started the game brightly and quickly got off the mark in the 5th minute courtesy Sam Adams.

Aduana went in search of the insurance goal as the game wore on but the steady defense of Inter Allies curtailed all their efforts.

By virtue of the slim win, Aduana Stars go one point clear of WAFA at the top of the standings with 47 points after 25 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)