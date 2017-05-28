Match Report: Aduana Stars 3-0 Bechem United-Clinical Nathaniel Asamoah's brace downs sorry Hunters

Nathaniel Asamoah's double moved Aduana Stars to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table as they saw off timid Bechem United side at the Dormaa Park.

Aduana commenced proceedings in an intense fashion and broke the deadlock of the game in the 12th minute through Sam Adams.

Aduana did not show any sign of complacency after the blast of referee Uriah Glah's whistle for the commencement of the second half, as they piled much pressure on the away side and extended their lead to 2-0 via striker Nathaniel Asamoah in the 52nd minute.

The win was sealed in the 85th minute after Nathaniel Asamoah headed home his second goal of the afternoon to move the Ogya Boys to the top of the league standings.

