Match Report: Asante Kotoko 1-1 Great Olympics - New striker Saddick Adams saves Kotoko blushes

New signing Saddick Adams saved Asante Kotoko’s blushes with a penalty goal that saw Steve Pollack’s side earn a point at the Baba Yara stadium against Great Olympics.

Asante Kotoko were favourites to claim full spoils following their impressive showing last weekend that saw them defeat Tema Youth but coach Tom Strand again masterminded a great Olympics performance to frustrate the Porcupine Warriors.

Ageordome stunned the host on 47 minutes with the first goal created by Kotoko loanee Kwame Boateng. The striker farmed out after a poor first round in Kumasi teed up his strike partner to finish from close range.

But Saddick Adams, on his debut, ensured Steve Pollack maintained his unbeaten record as Kotoko coach as he restored parity from the spot.

Both teams pressed for the winning goal to no avail as the game ended one all much to the dismay of the kotoko fans who troop to the stadium expecting revenge after Olympics put them to the sword in Accra in the first leg.

Kotoko finished the game with 10 men. Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah was sent off after he stopped goal bound ball with his hand outside the box.

