Match Report: AshantiGold 3-1 Great Olympics- Hans Kwofie massacres Wonder Club with treble

Dethroned champions AshantiGold recorded their first victory of the season courtesy a hat trick from Hans Kwoffie at the Len Clay Stadium.

Both teams struck the woodwork in the early exchanges of the first half.

Kwoffie then slotted in an Amos Addai's cross from the right to put Ashanti Gold SC ahead in the 38th minute.

In the 42nd Hans Kwoffie got a second for himself and a second for Ashanti Gold SC with a sublime finish. Amos Addai assisted the goal.

Just a minute into the second half, Hans Kwoffie completed his hat trick after Great Olympics defenders were caught ball watching.

Great Olympics came back into the game with a consolation in the 65th minute.

Abel Manomey, who joined the Wonder Club from second-tier side Kotoku Royals, scored on his debut.

AshantiGold SC will be travelling to Tema Youth FC on Wednesday whilst Great Olympics will host newbies Elmina Sharks.

