MATCH REPORT: Dwarfs 5-6 Medeama - Medeama stage miraculous comeback to beat Dwarfs in 11 goal thriller

It was a harvest goals at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday when Ebusua Dwarfs and Medeama SC shared eleven goals in 90 minutes among themselves in the second Group B game of the G8 tournament.

Medeama SC claimed all three points after coming from 3-1 down to see off the Mysterious Club by a 6-5 scoreline.

Former Asante Kotoko SC striker Kwame Boateng opened the scoring for the Yellow and Mauves few minutes after kick off.

Ebusua Dwarfs equalized through Isaac Donkor. Two quick goals from Albert Hammond and Stephen Bentil made it 3-1.

Kwame Boateng got a second for himself to reduce the deficit by one.

He had the opportunity to score the first hattrick of the tournament to draw Medeama SC level but he missed from the spot.

Agyenim Boateng on the stroke of halftime, finally got the leveller with a beautiful finish.

About three minutes after recess, Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah converted a sublime free-kick to them ahead.

Agyenim Boateng scored again to make it 5-3 to the Yellow and Mauves.

Tetteh Zutah got himself a brace after adding the sixth goal.

Ebusua Dwarfs new boy Joseph Dabtora pulled one back to make it 6-4.

Joseph Esso reduced the margin to only one goal after he scored a beauty with a free-kick.

Ebusua Dwarfs handed new acquisitions Eric Appiah, Joseph Dabitora and Aikins Asante their debuts in the fixture.

Ali Ouattara Issouf, Bright Enchil and Kwame Boateng also made their debuts for the Yellow and Mauves.

Medeama SC will now lead the Group B table with greater number of goals followed by Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs and Karela United in that order.

