Match Report: Elmina Sharks 0-1 Aduana Stars - Godfred Saka's controversial goal consigns Sharks to defeat

Published on: 19 February 2017
Saka Godfred of Aduana FC During the1st Capital Plus Premier league ©Christian Thompson/BackpagePix

Elmina Sharks endured a painful 1-0 home loss to Aduana Stars on their debut game in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Fans at the Nduom Park protested wildly when Godfred Saka's free-kick appeared not to have crossed the line but J A Amenya and his assistant signalled for goal.

The Local Black Stars defender celebrated in style as he remained rooted to his spot and fisted the skies.

Sharks players and fans fervently protested the goal but referee J A Amenya and his assistant Philip Darko ignored the calls. But Darko initially flagged before he quickly lowered it and signalled for goal.

Sharks pressed and created chances but Aduana Stars defended gallantly until the game petered out.

