Match Report: Liberty Professionals 0-0 WAFA- Liberty Professionals put breaks on in-form WAFA

Liberty Professionals and WAFA played out a goalless and uneventful stalemate a disappointing stalemate at the Carl Reindhorf Park in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

The impressive Klaus Rasmussen's side were subdued by a classic Michael Osei performance of tactical defensive organisation and discipline.

The Scientific Soccer lads did not allow the Academy Boys to build the momentum and intensity as they limited the WAFA attacking ambitions.

Osei was grateful for two second half saves from goalkeeper Fatau Alhassan Dida, who dived low to stop Daniel Lomotey's 25-yard effort.

Liberty's best chance also came in the second half, but the unmarked Bernard Arthur directed Gerald Arkson's cross off target.

WAFA extended their lead to three points at the top, having played a game more than second place side Aduana Stars.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)