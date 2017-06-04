Match Report: Tema Youth 0-0 Liberty Professionals- Mid-table sides share the spoils

Tema Youth were held by spirited Liberty Professionals at the Tema Sports Stadium on match day 17 of the Ghana Premier League.

The uneventful encounter started on a slow pace but it was the Scientific Soccer lads that created the plethora of chances in the first half of the game, and the pick of the bunch was captain Ernest Papa Arko's long range shot that struck the upright.

The script did not change in the second half as the away side pressed for the winner by putting the Harbour City Boys under enormous pressure.

However, the dull game failed to produce any goal as both sides were bereft of ideas in the final third of the pitch.

