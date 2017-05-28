Match Report: Tema Youth 0-1 Asante Kotoko - Baba Mahama gives Steve Pollack first league win as Kotoko coach

Steve Pollack won his first league match as Asante Kotoko head coach beating Tema Youth by 1-0 at the Tema Park on Sunday.

The Englishman masterminded the Porcupine Warriors first win in over month as well as end Tema Youth’s unbeaten run at home thanks to a solitary goal by Baba Mahama, his second goal in a kotoko shirt as he scored debut in the victory against Proud United in the MTN FA Cup last weekend.

Tema Youth should have led the first half after dominating possession and creating a plethora of opportunities but they were highly profligate letting Kotoko off the hook several times.

The second department was a sharp contrast of the first. The Tema-based side were second best and it was no surprise Kotoko took the lead through Baba Mahama. The former Techiman City talisman unleashed a great shot which flew past the keeper and into the net to settle the clash in favour of the away side.

Kotoko have moved up to fifth while Tema Youth are now in the drop zone following the result.

