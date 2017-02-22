Match Report: Tema Youth 1-1 AshantiGold - Miners squeeze a point from Tema

AshantiGold earned a vital away point after holding Tema Youth to a 1-1 draw in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

Forward Shaffiu Mumuni grabbed the leveller after Joseph Painstil had scored first for the home side through the spot at the Tema Park.

The Miners were made to sweat for the point as Youth stretched them especially in midfield slug-out.

Youth appeared comfortable in the opening half and created a host of chances but failed to convert them apart from Paintsil's opener.

The Tema side will face Elmina Sharks in the matchday four of the 2017 Ghana Premier League campaign.

