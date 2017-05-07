Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-1 Bechem United- Ahmed Toure's solitary strike gives Hunters rare win at Wa

Wa All Stars suffered their second home loss of the season as Bechem United beat them 1-0 in week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park on Sunday.

After a poor first half showing in which both sides failed to register a shot on target, dangerous striker Ahmed Toure did eventually broke the deadlock in the 48th minute to give Hunters the advantage.

Wa All Stars probed for the equalizer by mounting enormous pressure on Bechem United in the closing stages but they failed to create any clear cut chance as referee A. D Mohammed brought the 90 minutes to close.

