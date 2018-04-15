Match Report: Wa All Stars 0-1 Karela United - Northern Blues stunned at home by debutants
Former Ghana Premier League Wa All Stars woeful start to the season continued after they fell to a shock home defeat against newly promoted Karela United.
The Northern Blues were powerless to prevent the Nzemaland-based club from a historic victory in Wa thanks to a second-half strike by Imoro Ibrahim.
Ibrahim connected beautifully from close range. It was Karela's first away goal this season.
The defeat is a disastrous one for All Stars as it leaves them bottom on the table after seven matchdays. A change in the technical head is expected in the coming days.
Ibrahim also clinched man of the match award.