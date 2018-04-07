Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-1 Elmina Sharks- Solomon Arthur's second half header denies Northern Blues maximum points

Samuel Arthur's second half thumping header robbed Sarfo Castro off his debut win as a coach of Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League Week 5 at the the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Northern Blues, who returned to winning ways last week, beating Berekum Chelsea by a lone in post Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari's era, were aiming to continue from where they left off on Match Day 4.

Newly appointed coach of the side Sarfo Castro got his tactics spot on as he went into the game with a three prong attack, which consisted of David Abagna, Seth Amoateng and Geoffery Degorl.

The former Ghana Premier League created openings in the early stages of the games but their efforts were thwarted by the spirited goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The hosts incessant pressure paid off on the stroke of half time when Geoffrey Degorl picked the ball from just after the half way line, weaved his way through two Sharks defenders before laying a low pass to Seth Amoateng, who wasted no time in releasing the ball to the unmarked David Abagna who wrong footed goalkeeper Richard Attah to power home the first goal of the game.

Elmina Sharks made host of changes in the second half, and it worked to perfection as they changed the dynamics of the game.

Their efforts was rewarded on the 60th minute mark when Samuel Arthur rose highest from the near post to head home a lofty corner by Richard Mpong to level the score line.

Despite a late onslaught by Sharks, they failed to add to their tally as referee Solomon Mordey blew his whistle for the end of the match.

Wa All Stars occupy 10th spot with five points while Sharks sits just above their opponents in 9th position with the same points but better goal difference.

