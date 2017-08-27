Match Report: Wa All Stars 3-0 Medeama SC- Strong first half All Stars performance All Stars sink sorry Mauves

Wa All Stars recorded a 3-0 win over Medeama SC in week 25 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park on Sunday.

The defending league champions had a dream start to the game as Matthew Kevin Andoh put them ahead with just seven minutes on the clock.

Wa All Stars did not look back after getting the opener as they piled incessant pressure on the visitors. Their attacking style football was too much for Medeama to handle and in the 42nd minutes referee Otis Oppong awarded them a penalty, which was expertly put away by David Abagna.

Midfielder Paul Asare deVries finished off the game in style as he grabbed All Stars third of the afternoon with a fine strike in the 92nd minute.

All Stars move up to 7th place with 35 points same points as the Mauves but inferior goal difference.

