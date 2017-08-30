Match Report: WAFA 0-0 Great Olympics- Academy Boys fire blank to drop valuable points at home

WAFA SC dropped valuable points at home which could hurt their title winning chances after drawing 0-0 with Great Olympics on Wednesday.

The Academy Boys have themselves to blame after squandering the plenitude of scoring opportunites created.

Playing with captain Gideon Waja-who has been called up to the Black Stars camp- and striker Komla Agbeniandan robbed them off some flair.

Daniel Lomotey was fit to start from the bench after sitting out Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tema Youth.

Olympics came with a plan to frustrate the youngsters and their game plan yielded dividends at the end of the caboodle.

