Match Report: WAFA 0-0 Great Olympics- Academy Boys fire blank to drop valuable points at home
WAFA SC dropped valuable points at home which could hurt their title winning chances after drawing 0-0 with Great Olympics on Wednesday.
The Academy Boys have themselves to blame after squandering the plenitude of scoring opportunites created.
Playing with captain Gideon Waja-who has been called up to the Black Stars camp- and striker Komla Agbeniandan robbed them off some flair.
Daniel Lomotey was fit to start from the bench after sitting out Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Tema Youth.
Olympics came with a plan to frustrate the youngsters and their game plan yielded dividends at the end of the caboodle.