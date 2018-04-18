Match Report: WAFA SC 1-1 AshantiGold- Academy Boys fight to split points with leaders

WAFA SC's hard luck continued as they drew 1-1 with AshantiGold at home on Wednesday to end a four-match losing streak.

The Academy Boys opened the scoring from the spot but were pegged back by substitute Richard Djodi.

As early as the second minute Richard Danso unleashed a rocket from 25 yards but goalkeeper George Owu had to be alert to swat it away for a corner.

The closing stages of the first half was for the visitors who caused a lot of anxiety and panic among the WAFA supporters.

Striker Shafiu Mumuni twice asked questions but on those two occasions, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi passed the test.

In the 43rd minute, Mumuni won a physical battle with Nuhu Musah inside the box and spun to connect home but Ayi had to be on top of his game with a stretched body to deny him from netting the opener.

Two minutes later, Mumuni applied a powerful header on cross from inside the box but Ayi once again was alert to palm it out at the near post. The resultant corner kick was wasted.

WAFA were a bit off colour but keep on piling pressure and when defender Musah Nuhu went on the attack and entered the box and was felled by Richard Osei Agyemang.

It was on the hour mark and referee Issaka Afful pointed to the spot for a penalty.

Umar Basiru perfectly slotted home for the opening goal.

But that was not celebrated for long as referee Afful awarded the visitors a free-kick just outside the box.

Ivorian Djodi powerfully unleashed a shot which zoomed into the net for the equalizer.

WAFA SC: Richmond Ayi-Mohammed Alhassan, Inusah Adams, Musah Nuhu, Youssifou Atte-Umar Basiru, Ibrahim Fofana, Haruna Jamal- Charles Boateng, Augustine Boakye, Richard Danso

Subs: Prince Bilson, Konadu Yiadom, Francis Boateng, Kelvin Boakye Yiadom, Justice Amate, Gideon Akunor.

AshGold: George Owu, Richard Osei Agyemang, Joseph Gordon, Douglas Amaning, Jerry Akaminko, Joshua Tijani, MacCarthy Appiah, Godfred Asiamah, Shafiu Mumuni, Roland Kossivi, Ibrahim Samed

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)