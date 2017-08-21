Maxwell Konadu: I am happy working with Kwesi Appiah

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu says working with local coaches are easier than foreigners and reveals he is enjoying partnering Kwesi Appiah.

The former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko trainer was first appointed to deputise Appiah in 2012 and then got to work under Israeli Avram Grant from 2014 to 2017.

Konadu has been maintained as one of two assistant coaches working under Appiah, who was re-appointed this year.

He feels there is mutual respect and co-operation working with his countryman

"The difference between working under a local coach and a foreign coach can be clearly seen. It was a bit difficult under the foreigner than working with a local coach," he told Nhyira FM.

"A foreign coach always wants to bring on board their own people and no matter how hard you work under them, they feel unsatisfied and hence the work is difficult under them.

"Working with a local coach is always very smooth since he understands the local terrain and what to do to make you always work hard.''

He added: ''There is always understanding between the coaches when both the head and assistants are local so I think I am happy with Kwesi Appiah. I was even in contact with him while he was with Al Khartoum in Sudan so it clearly shows that we understand ourselves."

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)