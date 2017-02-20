Medeama captain Tetteh Zutah pleased with stalemate against Hearts of Oak

Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah was left impressed with his side's 0-0 draw against Hearts of Oak in Sunday's top-liner.

The Yellow and Mauves impressed heavily in the capital to sniff a point off the Phobians.

Medeama adopted to a game plan which worked to perfection with their 4-1-4-1 formation frustrating the home side.

And the former Young Africans versatile man was left pleased with the side's output.

“We are happy with the point even though we wanted to win, we played very well and we deserved the point, “ he said in a post-match conference.

“Playing Hearts of Oak in Accra is not easy, Hearts is a strong team and so for us to pick a point here is good for us.

“We will go and prepare for our next game at home.”

