Medeama closing in on released Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame

Midfielder Theophilus Nyame is closing in on a move to Medeama after being released by Kotoko, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Nyame slapped in a transfer request following the arrival Baba Mahama, Seth Opare, Prince Acquah and Isaac Quansah.

The former Hasaacs midfielder was reported to be unhappy at the club after joining just a year ago.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Medeama have held advanced talks with the player over a possible move.

It appears more likely a deal will be reached by the close of the week after Kotoko confirm the departure of the combative midfielder.

