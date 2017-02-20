Medeama coach Augustine Adotey hails side's tactical discipline in Hearts stalemate
Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey hailed his side's tactical discipline in their barren draw against Hearts on Sunday.
The 2015 FA Cup champions displayed verve and tenacity as they held the Phobians at bay in the country's capital, Accra.
The side's adopted 4-1-4-1 formation did the trick as it frustrated the home side who needed to win desperately.
And coach Augustine Evans Adotey has heaped praise on his players for their tactical discipline.
“My boys played to instructions, they played to the tactics I gave them and it worked to perfection,” he said.
“I must say I am impressed with their performance in our two games so far, they did same against WAFA and we got a win and they have been able to do same today too.”
Medeama host Inter Allies in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday.