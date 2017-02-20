Medeama coach Augustine Adotey hails side's tactical discipline in Hearts stalemate

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey hailed his side's tactical discipline in their barren draw against Hearts on Sunday.

The 2015 FA Cup champions displayed verve and tenacity as they held the Phobians at bay in the country's capital, Accra.

The side's adopted 4-1-4-1 formation did the trick as it frustrated the home side who needed to win desperately.

And coach Augustine Evans Adotey has heaped praise on his players for their tactical discipline.