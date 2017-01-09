Medeama coach Evans Adotey set to join UAE-based academy side Ras Al Khaima

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey is on the verge of joining Ras Al Khaima, an academy side based in the United Arab Emirates.

A report by sportsworldghana.com claims Adotey was recommended by former AshantiGold coach Sief Ronde.

Ronde was in-charge of AshGold's academy side from 1999- 2002 and that was where he met Adotey.

Adotey is coac of Ghana's U17 girls team and led them to the quarter-final stage of the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan.

