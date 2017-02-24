Medeama new recruit Eric Ofori Antwi enjoying time at the club
Medeama new signing Eric Ofori Antwi says he's enjoying his time at the club.
The goalkeeper joined the Yellow and Mauves on a permanent deal from Asante Kotoko at the start of the season.
The 23-year-old has become the club's number one shot-stopper and says he's enjoying his stay.
“I am very happy at Medeama, the reception is amazing, I feel at home and I am very happy to have made such a decision,” he said.
“For now I just have to work hard and help the team to greater heights, I had my challenges at Kotoko but I have been able to overcome them and I am enjoying my stay here at Medeama.
“Last year the team finished fourth in the League, I want to help the team to possibly win the League title.”